Rhea Chakraborty Does Photoshoot in Black Netted Top, Calls it 'Naari Shakti'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty treated her Insta family with some stunning monochrome pictures of herself as she posed in a black netted top and black bralette with pants in similar colour. Her belt with a stylish buckle added more texture to her look. She captioned the image ‘Naari Shakti’.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty was under the scanner last year after the death of her actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused by Sushant’s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail last September.

Meanwhile, her last film Chehre has also released in cinema halls. This is her first film after Sushant’s death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

