Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar Have Heartwarming Birthday Wishes for 'Special Girl' Shibani Dandekar

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a lovely wish for “world’s most special girl" Shibani Dandekar on her birthday. The actress took to her Instagram account to dedicate a heartwarming post to her best friend Shibani. Shibani showed solidarity with Rhea when the latter was subjected to a media trial after being accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Shibani was a constant support for Rhea throughout the last year, even when the Chehre star was arrested in a drug case related to Sushant’s death.

Sharing a throwback photo with Shibani, Rhea wrote, “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be ❤️

Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - ‘One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for.’ Happy birthday to the world’s most special girl. I love you so so much."

Shibani’s boyfriend, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar also shared a heartwarming post for the actress-singer on his Instagram account. Sharing a monochrome photo with her, Farhan wrote, “With all my heart… happy birthday, Shu. Love you."

Meanwhile, Shibani debuted some new ink in honour of Farhan Akhtar. She shared a photo on her Instagram story that gave fans a look at the tattoo on her neck. The minimalist design, which shows Farhan’s name written in stylish fonts, is done by popular Korean tattoo artist

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often teases their fans with mushy pictures and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work. Shibani and Farhan have been together for more than three years now.

