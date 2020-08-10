Rhea Chakraborty Files New Affidavit in Supreme Court Stating 'Unfair' Media Trial

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, has filed a new affidavit in the Supreme Court stating unfair trial by media. The actress is one of the prime accused in an FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh, along with her parents and brother Showik Chakraborty.

In the new affidavit, Rhea has demanded to stop media trial of Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has said that despite an open investigation going on in the case, the media has already painted her as an convict.

Rhea, along with her family has also been summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. KK Singh had accused Rhea of withdrawing Rs 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput's account.

ED will be questioning the actress about her friendship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them. Previously, the actress, along with Showik, chartered accountant Ritesh Shah Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi were summoned by the ED on August 7. However, Rhea and Showik were summoned again due to their "evasive answers."

Rhea, via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, had requested for the postponement of the ED summon until the Supreme Court hearing, which was denied. She had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking the transfer of an FIR filed, by Sushant's father against her, from Patna to Mumbai.

The CBI on Thursday took over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, officials said Thursday. The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

Also Watch Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Accuses SSR's Family of Hiding The Truth | CNN News18

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).