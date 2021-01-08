Rhea Chakraborty Gets Back to Normal Life; Nora Fatehi Wants to Marry Taimur Ali Khan

Rhea Chakraborty recently spent some time with Roadies fame duo Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, Anusha Dandekar, who celebrated her birthday, Farhan Akhtar, Ashish Chowdhary and Shibani Dandekar.

Rhea, who has been mired in a drugs case, also joined them for celebrations. Rajiv shared some pictures with her on social media, captioning his post, "My girl." He later deleted the pictures from his social media handle.

Disha Patani is known to treat fans with candid moments on social media. The actress recently turned up the heat as she flaunted her toned physique in a mirrorfie.

She wears a white sports bra in the click that is taking over the internet and has got fans swooning over her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is just four, but he's already national heartthrob. The little munchkin has found a new admirer in Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi. Nora in a recent chat with Kareena said that she wants to marry Taimur.

While hosting Nora on what Women Want, Kareena said that she and Saif love her dance moves. Thanking the actress for the compliment, an elated Nora said, “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

In a video that is being shared on social media, Alia Bhatt has described food and dieting in her own unique way. Being in a business that largely depends on a certain body type and good looks, Alia describes that her relationship with food has changed a lot.

In the video shared by E Times, Alia is seen ranting about how in her mind she was made to eat a lot of food, but the actress is not allowed to do so in reality. So, the 27-year-old star must now choose the moments at which she eats, since they have become so significant.

Makers of blockbuster gangster film KGF Chapter 1 released the teaser of its sequel KGF Chapter 2 on Thursday. The upcoming instalment also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prashanth Neel, besides the protagonist played by Yash.

KGF Chapter 1 won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The period action film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. KGF was one of the costliest Kannada language movies and many expect that it might be the next Baahubali of Indian cinema.

