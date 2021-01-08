Rhea Chakraborty Gets Back to Normal Life, Rajiv Lakshman Shares Pics from Get Together

Rhea Chakraborty recently spent some time with Roadies fame duo Raghu Ram and Rajiv Rakshman. Raghu celebrated his son Rhythm's first birthday with his family members and wife Natalie Di Luccio.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been mired in a drugs case, also joined them for celebrations. Rajiv shared some pictures with her on social media, captioning his post, "My girl."

Rhea is seen wearing a checkered coat in brown shade for the evening.

Only recently, director Rumi Jaffery had confirmed Rhea's comeback to films in 2021. Talking to SpotboyE, Rumi had said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September first week on charges of 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested by the NCB on September 4 and was granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The autopsy conducted by RN Cooper Hospital had attributed his death to 'asphyxiation due to hanging.' Later, a report submitted by a forensic team from AIIMS had ruled out murder in his death. The investigation is still ongoing in his death case.