Rhea Chakraborty Gets Clicked With Shibani Dandekar During Rare Outing; See Pics

Days after recording her statement in connection with the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence on Sunday. Rhea was accompanied by Farhan's girlfriend, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar.

Rhea was dressed in an all-white traditional outfit and was seen donning a blue face mask.

There were multiple reports that Rhea and Sushant were dating each other. They had even gone for a vacation together to Europe last year.

Rhea was also supposed to star opposite Sushant in director Rumi Jaffery’s next. The filmmaker recently revealed that the film was supposed to be a romantic-comedy and Sushant had agreed to start filming, post lockdown.

“I spoke to him a while back. He had been coming home and meeting my family; I had gone to his terrace flat as well and had a few meetings with him overlooking the sea and he was very positive about starting work. My wife and children have been crying ever since they heard the news. We were scheduled to shoot soon after getting the permissions and this happened,” Rumi told the agencies.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Mumbai police confirmed the actor died by suicide. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai Police issued a statement, clarifying the status of the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe, who is in charge of Zone 9, issued the statement.

"Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report & doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death," the statement read.

"We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).





