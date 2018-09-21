Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt ringed in his 70th birthday on Thursday with his daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. His girls shared some really adorable pictures with the veteran filmmaker, wishing him a very happy birthday. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is doing Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi, also took to Instagram to write something special for the filmmaker. But little did she know that it would attract negative attention.Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram with the director, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you”The pictures showed the actress and the director adorably holding each other in arms. Hours after posting the photographs, Rhea's account was flooded with horrible messages. While some found their closeness inappropriate, others even compared them to Bigg Boss 12 couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 12 couple are making headlines for the massive age gap they share.Here's how social media users reacted to Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures:However, a section of her followers slammed the trolls for making such nasty comments on the two.