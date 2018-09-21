English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
While some found their closeness inappropriate, others even compared them to Bigg Boss 12 couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.
Image credits: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Loading...
Mahesh Bhatt ringed in his 70th birthday on Thursday with his daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. His girls shared some really adorable pictures with the veteran filmmaker, wishing him a very happy birthday. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is doing Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi, also took to Instagram to write something special for the filmmaker. But little did she know that it would attract negative attention.
Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram with the director, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you”
The pictures showed the actress and the director adorably holding each other in arms. Hours after posting the photographs, Rhea's account was flooded with horrible messages. While some found their closeness inappropriate, others even compared them to Bigg Boss 12 couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 12 couple are making headlines for the massive age gap they share.
Here's how social media users reacted to Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures:
However, a section of her followers slammed the trolls for making such nasty comments on the two.
Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram with the director, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you”
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤️ 📸 credits - @suhritadas @poojab1972 🙏💕
The pictures showed the actress and the director adorably holding each other in arms. Hours after posting the photographs, Rhea's account was flooded with horrible messages. While some found their closeness inappropriate, others even compared them to Bigg Boss 12 couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 12 couple are making headlines for the massive age gap they share.
Here's how social media users reacted to Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures:
However, a section of her followers slammed the trolls for making such nasty comments on the two.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- How a Photographer Captured 'Unequal Scenes' in Mumbai With a Map and a Drone
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Indian Origin Tesla Model X Owner Escapes Unhurt After Plane Crashes on Electric SUV
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...