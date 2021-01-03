Rhea Chakraborty Gets Snapped as She Steps Out with Showik, Tells Photographers 'Don't Follow Us'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently stepped out in Mumbai with her younger brother Showik. Over the past weeks, their parents have been reportedly house hunting in the city.

As Rhea and Showik stepped out in the public since being incarcerated over a drugs case, they were surrounded by some photographers who clicked their pictures. Rhea, who did not wish to be bothered by camerapersons said, "Now please Don't follow us." She wore a pink T-shirt for the outing.

The CBI, which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has registered a case on August 6 this year after a notification from the Centre on the recommendations of Bihar government. The case was based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh to Bihar Police dated July 25. The CBI has named Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik, Sushant's former house manager Samuel Miranda, his former manager Shruti Modi and others in the case.

After registering the case the CBI has questioned Rhea, Showik, Shruti Modi, her father Indrajit, Miranda, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and several others.

The CBI has also recorded the statements of the family members of Sushant, including his father, and sisters Rani Singh and Mitu Singh. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Showik on September 4 and Rhea on September 7. Rhea was granted bail on October 4 while her brother was granted bail almost three months after his arrest.

(With IANS inputs)