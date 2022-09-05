Rhea Chakraborty Goes Glam in Glitzy Outfit, Fatima Sana Shaikh Drops Comment; See Post

Rhea Chakraborty is well-known to raise the temperature on Instagram and that's exactly what she did on Sunday. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform and she often treats her Instafam to gorgeous pictures of herself. Once again, she enchanted her followers by posting an amazing video of herself as a reel. In the video, Rhea can be seen making a fashion statement while donning a stunning glitzy bikini top with a matching pair of shorts. She wore a glittery shrug to complete the look and opted for subtle makeup. Along with the footage, Rhea wrote, “Got me some (Sun emoticon).” As soon as she dropped the footage, the netizens began playing the video on loop and complimented her for her gorgeous look. One Instagram user commented, “Perfect woman,” while another user wrote, “There is nothing that can prevent you from being the best.” And, the third user penned, “What a beautiful look.”

Prior to this, Rhea had shared a thread of pictures that featured her look for Filmfare Awards. She wore a stunning metallic silver gown from the shelves of Shivani Jain. The dress also had a slit on one side. To finish her ensemble, she went for metallic footwear and a gorgeous neckpiece.

Besides enthralling her fans with her western looks, she also captivates them by sporting ethnic apparel. A while ago, Rhea dropped pictures of herself in a white lehenga and looked like an absolute diva.

Meanwhile, Rhea was recently seen in Super Machi. The film starring Kalyaan Dhev, Mahesh Achanta and Ajay among others was helmed and penned by Puli Vasu. The flick was released on January 14, this year. It is about a middle-class singer who is in his 20s and gets pursued by a beautiful woman who claims to be his girlfriend. Things get mysterious and complicated when he learns that she officially registered herself as his wife without his knowledge.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here