Rhea Chakraborty Goes on a Yacht Ride in the Sun, Expresses Her Emotions Via a Beautiful Poem

Rhea Chakraborty often posts endearing photos and videos of her workout, adventures and photo shoots that have earned her a large number of fans and well wishers on social media. Only recently the actor took to Instagram to share a reel of her in a yacht. The yacht bounced along on the Arabian sea under the Mumbai sun as Rhea sat and took the sunlight in. The reel had a voiceover with Rhea herself narrating an original poem she had written. Fans were left speechless by the depth and thoughtfulness of the poem as the actor enjoyed the waves and the tranquility.

For her outfit, Rhea opted for a breezy off-white top with black detailing and denim shorts. She accessorised with thin golden hoops and left her wavy hair down as it fluttered in the wind. Her ensemble resonated with the peaceful and serene nature of everything around her as she looked into the distance. She captioned her post in Hindi, “तूफ़नो से गुज़रते हुए उन लहरों से मुलाक़ात हुई…….🌪🌈” (Met those waves passing through the storms)”. Fans took to the comment section with approval and appreciation of this blissful morning post on their feeds while others chose to convey their love through heart emojis.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in “Chehre” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She even walked the runway during Pune Times Fashion Week for designer Vikram Phadnis. When asked about her return to her professional life after a long hiatus, the actor answered, “It’s been a lot of healing and like coming back to normalcy, with baby steps at a time. So other than that, like work I’m trying, I’m hoping something will happen soon. So fingers crossed”, as reported by ETimes.

On a more professional note, Rhea is rumoured to have been offered a lead role in a motion picture inspired by the Mahabharata. A source revealed to Times of India, “This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn’t been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though.” Rhea has to still accept the offer.

