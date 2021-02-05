Rhea Chakraborty Greets Paparazzi As She Steps Out of Gym, Says 'Theek Ho Rahi Hoon'

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym on Friday. The actress, dressed in gym wear, was stepping out after completing her workout session. She greeted the paparazzi as she made her way to the car. When a paparazzo asked her about how she is doing, the actress replied, "theek ho rahi hoon."

The actress looked refreshing and in a good mood, even as she smiled on seeing the photographers. However, she didn't stop to pose for the paparazzi and directly got inside her car.

While Rhea has been mired in a drug case that is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), director Rumi Jaffery had earlier confirmed that she will be making her comeback to films soon.

Talking to SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery had shared about Rhea, “It (2020) has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 8 on 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik was also arrested by NCB on September 4 and granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.