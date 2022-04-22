Rhea Chakraborty Has a Message for Everyone This Earth Day: Let’s Pledge to Be More Mindful

Earth Day is observed on April 22 annually to raise awareness about environmental issues affecting the planet, like pollution, deforestation, and global warming. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in her latest post on Earth Day, urged her fans to pledge to be more mindful of their way of life. Sharing an image, which featured her performing a chakrasana in front of a stunning view, Rhea wrote, “We only have this day because of Earth.” Her caption further read, “Let’s pledge to be more mindful with our way of life and to treat Mother Earth with the same kindness and love she gives us.”

Check out the post:

World Earth Day is also a reminder for mankind to protect and safeguard our planet and its species, as the little steps will contribute in making Earth a better place for the coming generations. April 22, 2022, marks 52 years of Earth Day. Today, this day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world. More than a billion people every year observe it as a day of action to change human behavior and provoke policy changes.

Along with this Earth Day engages people in meaningful conversations with regard to the protection of the planet. Additionally, it educates people, especially, the youngsters about umpteen climate issues and the actions required to undo the damage.

Every year, a theme is allotted to World Earth Day. In 2020 and 2021, the themes were ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Restore our Earth.’ Now, the Earth Day 2022 theme is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. As per the United Nations (UN), “Despite ongoing efforts, biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide at rates unprecedented in human history. It is estimated that around one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction”.

