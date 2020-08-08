Rhea Chakraborty Has Taken U-turn, She Herself Asked for CBI Probe, Says Sushant's Father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the actor's death case from Patna to Mumbai. KK Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Rhea on July 25. Singh accused Rhea of abetting his son's suicide, among other allegations. Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR on the ground of jurisdiction.

Singh, 74, stated in the affidavit that since the investigation into the FIR has already been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rhea's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands "infructuous." In the affidavit, he also alleged that Rhea has taken a "U-turn," saying that when she herself asked the Home Minister for a CBI inquiry then she cannot have grievances anymore.

The actress, in her interim pleas filed with the pending transfer petition, said, “it is becoming increasingly evident through the widespread media reports that the captioned FIR (at Patna) was successfully filed in Patna only due to intervention of the Chief Minister of Bihar and other local politicians."

The Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea in connection to the FIR filed by Sushant's father on August 11, Tuesday. The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of "gifted and talented artist" Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government to initiate a CBI inquiry in the matter.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far in Sushant's death case.