Rhea Chakraborty Helps Man in a Wheelchair, Gives Him Money

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Monday helping a man in a wheelchair. In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Rhea could be seen getting out of her car to help a disabled man in a wheelchair. She could be seen giving him money and also talking to him for a while. The actress was also asked to pose for pictures by the paps, which she complied.

The actress wore a pink cropped top with bell sleeves, along with jeans and a face-mask. She could then be seen entering a salon and removing her mask to pose for the paparazzi. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, “#rheachakraborty snapped outside a salon."

On Sunday, Rhea attended filmmaker Rumi Jaffery’s daughter Alfia’s Haldi ceremony. She was photographed by the paparazzi posing with Alfia, as well as her Chehre co-star Krystle D’Souza. She was seen in a traditional attire, wearing a yellow Chikankari kurta and white Salwar. The 29-year-old actress also wore a white face mask keeping up with pandemic protocols. Actress Krystle was also seen wearing a deeper shade of kurta and sharara pants which she paired with a sheer dupatta and matching face mask.

Meanwhile, last year Rhea was embroiled in controversy after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor’s father had filed a complaint against her and accused her of abetment to suicide. She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and released on bail in the drug case related to Sushant’s death.

On the work front, Rhea will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. The mystery-thriller will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. The film’s release has been delayed multiple times due to the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

