Rhea Chakraborty in SC: I was in Love with Sushant Singh Rajput, Have Been Traumatised After His Death

The Supreme Court is hearing the plea of actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Rhea, via her lawyer Shyam Divan, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that she has been traumatised after Sushant's death.

"I was in love with Sushant Singh Rajput, I’ve been traumatised after his death but I’m being victimised right now," Rhea told the SC, reports CNN-News18.

Rhea's lawyer also claims that the Patna Police had no jurisdiction and the correct course was to transfer the probe to Mumbai Police. He refers to the affidavit by Mumbai Police, saying that Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 persons and all angles related to the case are being looked into.

Rhea also told the court that Sushant's death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma".

Chakraborty, 28, also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported" to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna against her. There was no immediate reaction from the Bihar government to the allegation.

The submission by the actress in a 12-page affidavit in which she said the "constant sensationalisation" was causing her extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of her rights came a day ahead of the next hearing of her plea for transfer of the Bihar police FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai.

The CBI has since taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

It has re-registered the Bihar police's First Information Report(FIR) of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty, who was Rajput's girlfriend. Others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput.

The FIR was based on the complaint of Rajput's 77-year-old father Krishna Kishore Singh, a resident of Patna.

The Mumbai police had been also probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, began a fresh round of questioning of Chakraborty and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to Rajput's death.

(with inputs from PTI)