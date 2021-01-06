Rhea Chakraborty is a Talented Artiste, will Bounce Back: Rumi Jaffery

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was let out from jail on bail in October in the drugs case related to her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will soon return to the big screen, according to director Rumi Jaffery. The Chehre director was a close friend of Sushant as well.

Rumi, who was scheduled to begin work on a film with Sushant and Rhea in 2020, has said that he is positive that Rhea will bounce back. “I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through (the ordeal) knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back,” he told Mid-Day.

Rumi also said he had high regard for people who supported Rhea at the time of her trial. “People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary (to give its verdict). Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then.”

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 on 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik was also arrested by NCB on September 4 and granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.