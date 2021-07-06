Rhea Chakraborty is 'Healing' in Her New Instagram Post; Fans Shower Love on Her

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Tuesday to share her healing process with her fans and followers. The actress has chosen yoga for the purpose and could be seen striking a perfect yoga pose in the picture she shared on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen doing a ‘chakrasana’ in the presence of her trainer, while donning a crop top and yoga pants.

“HEALING. #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S — I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_," Rhea wrote as a caption.

Her fans and well wishers took to the comment section to shower love and support on her. While one user wrote, “Heal well! Take care❤️", another said, “Sorry to see you go through extreme trauma last year. Best wishes to you."

Rhea was in the news last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was accused of abetment to suicide by the late actor’s father. An FIR was filed against Rhea, in which she was also accused of money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Rhea, along with her family members, were questioned. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were also involved in the investigation, probing the money laundering and drugs angle. Rhea spent close to a month in jail in a drug-related case.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachhan. Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.

