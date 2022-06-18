Rhea Chakraborty is on a Journey of 'Finding' Herself, Explores Nature in New Reel; Watch

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is an avid social media user who always shares her life updates with her fans and followers. She is on a journey of rediscovering herself and keeps sharing her progress on social media. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen exploring nature. The video montage sees her walking amid green trees. Sharing it, she wrote, “Find yourself … ☘️#rhenew.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier this week, on her former beau Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, the actress had penned a heart-touching note along with some unseen photos. The actress was accused of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of late actor’s money by SSR’s family after his death.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared pictures from one of the couple’s trips and a few romantic moments they shared when they were dating. In one picture, Rhea was seen giving Sushant a kiss while in another, Sushant was carrying Rhea in her arms.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Miss you every day …”

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 after they found some chats with alleged drug peddlers on her WhatsApp. She was granted bail, but still has restrictions on her travel, which is why she needs to seek permission to travel abroad. Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead in his room.

After her legal battle, the actress is now on her way to redefining herself and finding new meaning in life. On the work front, she was last seen in the film Chehre which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.