Rhea Chakraborty is Ready to Bring Her Shine Back on the Big Screen, Says 'Never Give Up'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is a very simple-living girl and keeps a never-giving attitude in life. The actress believes that luxury can be found in everyday life. After a long time, she is all set to make her comeback on the big screen. Rhea has always won her fans’ hearts with her dedication and positive attitude toward her work. She is a true embodiment of the ‘Never Give Up’ attitude.

Good news for her fans, as the actress has recently taken to her social media, sharing a glimpse in a short video from the recording studio adding the ‘Navya Naidu’ song.

She shared her experience of returning to work after a two-year hiatus in the caption, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines ☀️ NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude 🙏"

The video seems to be from her upcoming project. She wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a smouldering black blazer over a black top and black pants. She does look stunning in her all-black ensemble.

For the lesser-known, Rhea Chakraborty made headlines last year after Sushant’s family accused her of abetting suicide and syphoning off funds from the late actor. In a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death, she and her brother Showik were named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet. Rhea was arrested in September of last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

With her social media posts, the diva always seemed to spread positivity. The actress is extremely grateful for the days that helped her transform into a tough human being.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry’s directorial, Chehre, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

