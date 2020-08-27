Rhea Chakraborty Live Interview: Actress Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has, for the first time, has opened about her relationship with alleged boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an exclusive interview with Marya Shakil of CNN-News18. This is the first time since Sushant's death on June 14 that Rhea is speaking about the events that happened before his death.

Rhea came under scanner after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Patna. Now, when the case has been taken over by the CBI, she and her family has been quizzed by various investigative agancies in the case.

Rhea has been facing public scruitney lately. Earlier in the day, she requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, saying there is threat to their lives.

Watch the live interview here:

Rhea shared a couple of videos on Instagram on Thursday to underline her claim. In the first, her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. The second video has the building watchman talking about how he was roughed up and injured by the media when he tried to stop them.

Earlier on Thursday, KK Singh, father of Rhea's late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, had issued a video in the media, openly declaring that she was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

With her first Instagram video, Rhea wrote: "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.