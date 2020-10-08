Rhea Chakraborty Marks Her Presence in Police Station After Bail, Himanshi Khurana Recovers from Covid-19

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty marked her presence in a Mumbai police station on Thursday, a day after being released from jail in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In another news, the Bigg Boss 14 house will be saying goodbye to its seniors by the second week and new contestants will enter.

Also, former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has recovered from the deadly virus now.

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in Sushant Singh Rajput case. As a bail condition, she will have to mark her presence with the police everyday for ten days.

Bigg Boss 14 has been launched on October 3 and 11 contestants have already been locked up inside the house with 3 ‘Toofani Seniors’ – Gauahar khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. It has been a few days, however, the show has already started creating a lot of buzz. Now, new contestants are all set to enter the house.

Disha Patani shared a video performing the butterfly kick on social media that has left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a video in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at his home. And guess what? He faced defeat at the hands of his sister, Kritika Tiwari.

Himanshi Khurana, who had contracted the novel coronavirus recently, has recovered.

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion has been halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for the coronavirus.

