Rhea Chakraborty Mourns Loss of Her Uncle, Says Covid Doesn't Differentiate Between Good Or Bad

Rhea Chakraborty has remained away from all social media platforms for most part of the past year, since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she is now getting back to her normal life slowly and steadily. Rhea has also once again returned to posting on social media. Mourning the demise of her uncle Col S Suresh Kumar VSM who lost his life due to COVID-19 and left for the heavenly abode, the actress took to Instagram to remember the great man and share the news of his demise with her followers.

Along with posting her late uncle’s picture, Rhea penned a heartfelt note in which she praised her uncle for being a loyal officer, a meticulous orthopaedic surgeon, a loving father and a wonderful person. Paying her last tributes to her beloved uncle, she added that his precious legacy will stay alive in their hearts forever. Turning on a more cautious note, the Mere Dad Ki Marutiactress requested everyone to safely stay at home as everyone battles with a global pandemic, the virus doesn’t spare anyone and doesn’t discriminate between good or bad.

She concluded that we can only fight this battle against COVID-19 if we stand united. She wants us to unite and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Her caption further read, “Covid took you away , but your legacy continues …Suresh Uncle, you’re a real-life hero! I salute you sir R.I.P I urge you all to please be home and stay safe, Covid doesn’t see good or bad #letsuniteagainstcovid #stayhomestaysafe."

Many of her friends like Rannvijay Singha and Deanne Panday paid their condolences in the comment section. In one of her earlier posts, Rhea had asked for healing power and strength to battle the current situation and emerge stronger.

