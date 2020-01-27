Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rhea Chakraborty Neither Confirms Nor Denies Relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Kapoor in a recent interview did not confirm or deny the rumours of a relationship between her and MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

VJ turned actress Rhea Chakraborty, who made her debut in 2013 with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two have been often spotted together in public and on vacations. Recently on the Kai Po Che actor's birthday, Rhea shared an adorable post wishing him, which only added fuel to the rumours.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Rajput. "We've been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO, and travelling. If there is anything else between us or not, this isn't something that I want to disclose yet," she said.

Talking about the aforementioned NGO, she said, "I'm opening a gym along with a friend. I'm also starting an NGO with Sushant and my brother to provide free education to needy children. As actors, we do have certain powers. I want to use them for the right cause."

Rhea, who was last seen in the 2018 film Jalebi, will be next appearing in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhant Kapoor and Annu Kapoor. The mystery thriller is slated to release on July 17, 2020. Rhea will also be seen in another film and a web-series.

On the other hand, Sushant will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The film is the Hindi remake of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars and will release on May 8, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram