Rhea Chakraborty Neither Confirms Nor Denies Relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

VJ turned actress Rhea Chakraborty, who made her debut in 2013 with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two have been often spotted together in public and on vacations. Recently on the Kai Po Che actor's birthday, Rhea shared an adorable post wishing him, which only added fuel to the rumours.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Rajput. "We've been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO, and travelling. If there is anything else between us or not, this isn't something that I want to disclose yet," she said.

Talking about the aforementioned NGO, she said, "I'm opening a gym along with a friend. I'm also starting an NGO with Sushant and my brother to provide free education to needy children. As actors, we do have certain powers. I want to use them for the right cause."

Rhea, who was last seen in the 2018 film Jalebi, will be next appearing in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhant Kapoor and Annu Kapoor. The mystery thriller is slated to release on July 17, 2020. Rhea will also be seen in another film and a web-series.

On the other hand, Sushant will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The film is the Hindi remake of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars and will release on May 8, 2020.

