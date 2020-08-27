Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘I Said I am Sorry and I Touched His Feet’

Rhea Chakraborty has decided to talk about what happened between Sushant and her before June 8, when she left Sushant’s house.

In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai of Aaj Tak, she said, “There was no communication n between Sushant and me in between June 8-14. His sister Meetuji was there. That’s why I requested for the CBI inquiry.”

She added, “I have faith in Mumbai police, CBI, ED. On the 9th, I got last message from Sushant, ‘How are you my Bebu?’ I thought he didn't want me anymore so I blocked him on the 9th. My parents were unaware of it. He was still in touch with my brother after I blocked him on 9th. He also texted my brother how Rhea was but he never said Rhea come back despite what happened on 8th. That's what shocked me. That's what confirmed to me that maybe he doesn't want anymore.”

She says that she hasn’t completely accepted Sushant’s death.

“I broke down and till date, I haven’t accepted it. To grief is a basic human right but that’s a luxury for me. I want to know what happened in between June 8 and 13 that he died by suicide. His sister Meetuji was there, why doesn’t she come forward and tell everyone what happened there?”

When asked if Sushant ever talked about suicide, she said, “Since he was suffering from depression, I used to ask him ‘tum kabhi aisa (suicide) toh nahi karoge’ and he used to say ‘no, I will not.’ Yes, he used to talk about existential crisis but never about this.”

She also answered a question related to Sushant’s manager Disha Salian, who died by suicide on June 8. “I met Disha Salian at Sushant’s Carter Road house when she was about to start work for him. I never met her after that.”

She opened up about her immediate reaction when the news of Sushant’s death reached her. “I was with my brother when a friend called me and told me about the news and wanted me to stop the rumour. Within 10-15 minutes, there was a confirmation.”

She was not present at the late actor’s funeral. “I was completely shocked. I was told that my name was not on the list of the people allowed to attend his funeral. There were names of many industry people. I was told that his family doesn’t want me there.”

Also Watch Will Sushant Probe Expose The Bollywood- Drug Nexus? | News18 Debrief | CNN New18

A couple of days ago, there were reports that Rhea said ‘I am sorry Babu’ when she saw Sushant’s body. She explained, “What else is someone supposed to say? I am sorry you lost your life. Today, I am sorry that your death has been turned into a joke. I am sorry that your last memory is not of your intelligence, work or charity. That is also misconstrued. Aur kya bolenge?”

She added, “I saw his body for three seconds and I said I am sorry and I touched his feet as a mark of respect.”