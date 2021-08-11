Rhea Chakraborty Oozes Glamour in Fusion Saree Look, See Pics

Rhea Chakraborty is looking ultra-glamorous in her latest photos. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress on Tuesday shared two stunning pictures of herself wearing a dazzling fusion saree with mirror work. Rhea kept her makeup minimal and teamed the contemporary saree with heavy earrings.

Rhea, who is slowly becoming more active on Instagram, shared the photo by writing, “ठहराव (steadiness)." Rhea’s close friends dropped a series of positive comments on her gorgeous picture. Singer Kanika Kapoor called her “pretty," while Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades dropped a fire emoji.

Last year, Rhea Chakraborty had a difficult few months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who she was dating. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea and her family members as well as some of Sushant’s staff. During the ongoing investigation last year, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe - both are currently out on bail.

On Sushant’s first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty dedicated an emotional post to the late actor and wrote: “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 2018 movie Jalebi. She will next feature in upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

