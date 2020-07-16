'Enough Is Enough': Rhea Chakraborty Stands Up Against Online Harassment Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was a friend to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been the subject of online abuse ever since Sushant died by suicide on June 14. They were rumoured to be dating during the final days of the actor, however, the two never confirmed their relationship.

Rhea chose to stay silent about the whole situation and had limited comments on her Instagram account all this while, but now she has opened up about the "toxicity and harassment" she had been facing online. The actress, through a social media post, said that she has been at the receiving end of a lot of hatred and was called a gold digger and a murderer and was slut-shamed too but she remained silent. She further alleged that she is being threatened with rape and death.

"I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut (sic)," she wrote in an Instagram post along with a screenshot of a threatening message she received yesterday from an account named mannu_raaut.

"Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment (sic)," she added.

Concluding her post by writing, "enough is enough" she requested cyber cell to look into the matter.

Earlier, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide. She was accused of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput. She was also quizzed by the Bandra police for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's suicide case that is currently undergoing investigation.

A month after Sushant's suicide, the actress had shared two pictures with him on her Instagram account and had penned down a heartfelt post in his memory.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).