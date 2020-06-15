Rhea Chakraborty Pays Last Respects to Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, visited the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon to pay last respects to the deceased actor. Meanwhile, preliminary post mortem report of Sushant has confirmed that cause of death of the young Bollywood star was asphyxiation due to hanging.

Rhea arrived at the hospital on Monday afternoon dressed in a plain white salwar kameez. She wore a breathing mask due to the coronavirus scare.

Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed Bollywood, saying that it never acknowledged Sushant Singh Rajput's talent. The actress also called out a section of the film fraternity for projecting the late actor’s "weak mind" as the reason for his death by suicide.

In a 2-minute-long video, shared by the official Instagram handle of Team Kangana Ranaut, Kangana says, "Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shaken us, but some people are saying that those who have weak mind get depressed and die by suicide. I'd like to say that Sushant was a rank-holder, how can his mind be weak?"



Sushant Singh Rajput, who got off to a successful career in Bollywood without any godfather, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. As soon as the news of his demise broke, several big names in the film fraternity took to social media to pay tributes to the late actor. Some expressed deep shock, while others apologised for not being around when he needed them.

However, there were a few who shed light on the incessant struggle that an outsider has to endure despite proving them over and over again in Bollywood. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a series of tweets in which he asked the young outsiders to beware of "an establishment" in Bollywood that would "make you feel like the next big thing until they need you."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 by suspected suicide, as per police, in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor's last rites will be performed on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon to pay last respects to the deceased actor. Kriti Sanon, who was Sushant's co-star in Raabta was also seen in the hospital.

Filmmaker Shehkhar Kapur, who was planning to make his ambitious project Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Monday that he was aware of the pain the actor was going through. He blamed his death on the 'Karma' of the people who let the actor down.

A day after Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment, Shekhar said that he hoped the actor would weep on his shoulders because of the pain he was going through.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

