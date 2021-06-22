Rhea Chakraborty Pens Cryptic Note on Instagram: Who Knew I Would Learn to Fly

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to pen inspirational, yet cryptic notes. The actress talked about ‘weathering a storm’ and learning ‘to fly’ in her notes.

Rhea wrote, “And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn."

In the other story, she shared a childhood picture of herself, She wrote, “I thought mom was teaching me to walk. Who knew I would learn to fly."

On Father’s Day, Rhea took to the photo-sharing app to pen a heartwarming note for her father, retired Army officer Indrajit Chakraborty. She wrote, Happy Father’s Day to my papa! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa, Mishti."

Last week, on the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea, who was in a relationship with the actor, penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.

“A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love. Bebu and putput forever (sic)."

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in crime thriller, Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film’s release has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here