Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Release

Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara is premiering today. As fans, friends and co-stars from the industry prepare to watch and bid farewell to the talented artist, they have been pouring love for the actor on social media.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared the film's poster on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note ahead of the film's release.

"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us," she captioned it.

The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the project.

Earlier Sushant's fans had requested the makers to release the film in cinema halls and made hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, trend on social media for days. However, now that the film is being released digitally, 'Dil Bechara Day' has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

The film release today at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

