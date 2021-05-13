Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note on Pandemic: Fills My Heart to See We are Standing Together

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected India. However, the one sliver of hope has come from people who are banding together to help each other. Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories to share an emotional note for people during the pandemic.

She wrote, “It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea."

Rhea recently shared a post for her uncle who passed away due to Covid-19. She wrote, “Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd) 10.11.1968- 1.5.2021. A renowned orthopaedic surgeon , a decorated officer , a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away , but your legacy continues … Suresh Uncle,you’re a real life Hero! I salute you sir R.I.P. I urge you all to please be home and stay safe , Covid doesn’t see good or bad (sic)"

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in crime thriller, Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza andDhritiman Chatterjee. The trailer of Chehre was released in March and was scheduled to release on April 30. However, considering the sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the makers of the movie have decided to hold its release for now.

