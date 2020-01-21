Rhea Chakraborty Posts Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput turns a year older on January 21, 2020. The Kai Po Che actor is soaking in the happiness of his birthday celebrations. To make the day more special, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a cute message for “the boy with a golden heart”. Sharing love-filled pictures from their earlier vacay together, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful “supermassive black hole” that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality.”

While the actors have not open up about their personal life yet, there is enough buzz around Rhea and Sushant's ongoing rumoured relationship. A recent report in SpotboyE stated that the rumoured lovebirds are looking for a place together and have been house-hunting in Mumbai. As per reports, their friendship turned into a relationship after Sushant broke off his alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan.

The birthday boy was known for his role as Manav in television show Pavitra Rishta, where he starred opposite her then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. He made a successful transition to movies, and gave hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and Chhichhore.

The actor will be next seen in Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaptation of Josh Boone’s 2014 Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is based on John Greene’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

