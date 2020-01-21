Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rhea Chakraborty Posts Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant has turned 34 on Tuesday and on the occasion Rhea shared candid pics of the two enjoying each other's company.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rhea Chakraborty Posts Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput turns a year older on January 21, 2020. The Kai Po Che actor is soaking in the happiness of his birthday celebrations. To make the day more special, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a cute message for “the boy with a golden heart”. Sharing love-filled pictures from their earlier vacay together, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful “supermassive black hole” that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality.”

Read: Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him

While the actors have not open up about their personal life yet, there is enough buzz around Rhea and Sushant's ongoing rumoured relationship. A recent report in SpotboyE stated that the rumoured lovebirds are looking for a place together and have been house-hunting in Mumbai. As per reports, their friendship turned into a relationship after Sushant broke off his alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan.

The birthday boy was known for his role as Manav in television show Pavitra Rishta, where he starred opposite her then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. He made a successful transition to movies, and gave hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and Chhichhore.

The actor will be next seen in Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaptation of Josh Boone’s 2014 Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is based on John Greene’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram