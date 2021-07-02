Rhea Chakraborty Posts Thank You Note for Birthday Wishes: 'Your Love is Healing'

Rhea Chakraborty turned a year older on July 1, and spent a low-key day without sharing anything about her birthday celebrations on social media. A day later, the actress posted a note on her Instagram stories to thank all those who had wished her on her special day. “Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love, your love is healing .. keep it coming (sic)," Rhea said in her note.

The actress was silent on social media for the longest time, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the legal cases that ensued. She broke her silence some time ago, and her posts are mostly about motivation and healing.

A day before her birthday, she shared a video of an infant suffering from a rare genetic disorder and asked her followers to help the child. However, she ended up being trolled for what her critics termed as an “attempt at image makeover”. In the video, Rhea is seen elaborating on the condition of the child (named Janish) and appealing to people for help. She said that the child has a rare condition called SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)-Type 1, which can only be cured by a medicine called Zolgensma, which costs around Rs. 16 crore.

However, her followers were not impressed. Calling the video an attempt at an image makeover, many termed her as a “sympathy queen” and said that this will not help in correcting her image.

After the death of Sushant in June 2020, Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide by the actor’s father. An FIR was filed against the actress, in which she was also accused of money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Rhea, along with her family members, were questioned. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were also involved in the investigation, probing the money laundering and drugs angle. Rhea spent close to a month in jail in a drugs-related case.

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachhan. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery.

