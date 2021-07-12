Rhea Chakraborty Puts On a Cap That Reads 'Never Give Up' in Latest Instagram Story

Rhea Chakraborty has been taking slow but consistent steps to put her life together. After all the turbulence last year, the actress started sharing positivity-filled posts on Instagram. She is giving fans a peek into her life as she speaks her mind through social media. Rhea continues to heal from her past and believes in fighting it out. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories. She gave fans a glimpse of her way of dealing with life and thoughts through the picture. She is seen lying on the grass with her face half-covered with a cap that says, “Never give up.” She left her hair open and wore a white off-shoulder top.

A few days ago, Rhea was talking about hard days on Instagram. The quote shared by her read, “Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen, you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing, my friend.”

On Mother’s day, Rhea posted a childhood picture with her mom and penned a heartfelt note. “I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - “Happiness is within you, don’t look for it outside, find love in your heart and you will be a happy girl forever.” This carried me through life Maa, I promise I am trying my best,” wrote the actress.

This year, on June 14, Rhea shared a post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. I miss you, my best friend,my man ,my love,” she wrote.

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre directed by Rumi Jaffery. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the mystery thriller was scheduled to release in April but got delayed owing to the pandemic.

