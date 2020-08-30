Rhea Chakraborty Questioned by CBI Again, Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday for over 10 hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the DRDO guest house for the second consecutive day for questioning by the central agency.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 is straight out of the '90s, or maybe '80s or '70s, depending which timezone you think produced worse films. It’s so terrible that you would love to take any other road than this one, which is full of potholes. Sadak 2 is not what the trailer promised, which received a truckload of dislikes. It's worse.

A video interview from 2015 showing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput admitting to being claustrophobic has surfaced on the internet. The video surfaced online after Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant felt claustrophobic in flights and had to take medication for it. Her statement was denied by several people, including his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has become a familiar face thanks to the versatile acting ability he has been displaying lately in films as projects as varied as "Stree", "Bala", "Dream Girl", and the web series "Paatal Lok", recalled his first income way back in 2006, for working in the Aamir Khan blockbuster, "Rang De Basanti".

