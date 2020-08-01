Rhea Chakraborty Reacts to Her Black Dress Video, Team of Bihar Police Yet to 'Locate' Her

Rhea Chakraborty has responded to her black dress video that has gone viral, drawing much flak for the actress all through Friday for her antics in the clip. In the video, Rhea behaves in a jovial manner, almost as if in an inebriated state. She talks of controlling her boyfriend and manipulating him.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday that a team of Bihar Police, which went to Mumbai in connection with the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has not yet been able to "locate" the main accused Rhea Chakraborty.

Actor Jay Bhanushali, who will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India opened up about returning to the franchise. The new season will be shot exclusively in India, unlike previous seasons that are shot in foreign countries. Jay opened up about leaving his family during the shoot and keeping them safe from Covid-19.

Netflix has renewed its megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, for a fifth and final season. According to a press release shared by the streaming platform, the production on the 10-episode final season is set to begin on Monday and the show will film in Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

Director Anu Menon's film, for most parts, dwells on Shakuntala Devi's fraught relationship with her daughter, Anupama. Everything else is a touch-and-go. Menon shows Devi's life through the prism of her relationships -- with her parents, sister, husband, and of course, daughter. However, even as she builds this private life of Devi, her storytelling remains strangely superficial.

