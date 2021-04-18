Rhea Chakraborty Reacts to Paps Requesting Her to Pose at Airport: 'Idhar Toh Rukna Hi Tha'

Rhea Chakraborty has a great sartorial sense. This time the actress aced the airport look. She was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the 28-year-old actress was seen arriving at the airport. In the video, Rhea is seen in pastel green coloured chikan kurta and white palazzo pants. She teamed the outfit with flats. The actress made sure that she followed the pandemic precaution rules and wore a white face mask along with a transparent plastic face shield. As Rhea was walking towards the entrance door of the airport, the paparazzi requested her to pose for them. However, the actress kept walking and stopped at the entrance where she had to produce her identification proof. She was then heard telling the paparazzi that she was going to stop here anyway. The actress produced the required documents and went inside the airport. Before going inside the airport, she turned around to wave at the photographers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rhea will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Chehre, a crime thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Dhritiman Chatterjee. The trailer of the movie was released in March and showed a glimpse of Rhea. Chehre was scheduled to release on April 30, however, considering the sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the country the makers of the movie have decided to hold its release for now.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Chehre’s producer Anand Pandit said that they have been approached by several OTT platforms that want to stream Chehre, but he feels it is a larger-than-life film that merits the silver screen. With this thought the filmmakers have decided to wait out the current spike in Covid-19 cases, to give the film the theatrical release it deserves.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here