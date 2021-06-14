Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Anurag Kashyap Hosts Aaliyah's American Boyfriend

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Earlier, Bollywood personalities Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra paid tributes to their “curious" and “inspirational" colleague. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Anurag Kashyap has recently undergone angioplasty and is on the road to recovery. His daughter Aaliyah, who studies in the US, returned back to India to be with him and has since been staying here. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire recently joined her in Mumbai for a trip.

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, issued a clarification on social media. She conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle on Friday where she answered a question about the India cricket team captain and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika.

Superstar Rajnikanth, who was scheduled to travel to the United States for a medical check-up, has been given the green signal for the tour. He had earlier requested the central government to grant him permission due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, according to reports he will be travelling on a special flight that has a capacity to carry 14 people. He will be going along with a few of his family members who are vaccinated.

South superstar Prabhas’ Adipurush is one of the most awaited projects. It has been in the headlines for a long time now and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Now even before it hits the screens, the film has already broken a record of the actor’s blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

