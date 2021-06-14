Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on His Death Anniversary, Writes 'There is No Life Without You'

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Earlier, Bollywood personalities Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra paid tributes to their “curious" and “inspirational" colleague. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Rhea shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love. Bebu and putput forever (sic)."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant’s death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) investigating money laundering and drugs related angle in the case.

