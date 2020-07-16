Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah To Initiate CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a social media post on Thursday in which she is making a request to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

The actor's body was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and many political figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Subramanian Swamy and people from Sushant's hometown in Patna, Bihar, have urged the Maharashtra government and other concerned people to order a CBI enquiry into his death. Now, Rhea has also made her request public in the matter.

"I’m Sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely. Rhea Chakraborty (sic)," wrote the actress on social media.

Rhea had shared earlier in the day that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media in the aftermath of Sushant's death.

Rhea has already been questioned in Sushant's death case that is being investigated by Mumbai Police.