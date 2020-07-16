Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah To Initiate CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a social media post on Thursday in which she is making a request to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.
The actor's body was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and many political figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Subramanian Swamy and people from Sushant's hometown in Patna, Bihar, have urged the Maharashtra government and other concerned people to order a CBI enquiry into his death. Now, Rhea has also made her request public in the matter.
"I’m Sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely. Rhea Chakraborty (sic)," wrote the actress on social media.
Rhea had shared earlier in the day that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media in the aftermath of Sushant's death.
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Rhea has already been questioned in Sushant's death case that is being investigated by Mumbai Police.