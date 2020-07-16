Rhea Chakraborty Requests CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Rajeev Sen Not in Bigg Boos 14

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She shared earlier that social media users are issuing her death and rape threats too.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Goes Cryptic on Twitter, Says 'Relationships are Like Electrocardiogram'

Also read: Punjabi Singer B Praak Announces Birth of Baby Boy: 'My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This'

In another news, Netflix announced an exciting lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. The announcement was made by Vice President of Content at Netflix India, Monika Shergill, in an interview.

Read: Virgin Bhanupriya Movie Review: Urvashi Rautela's Film Is Not A Disguised Sex Comedy

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol Celebrate 22 Years of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Also, Rajeev Sen has cleared that he has not been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that he may be part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show that reportedly begins shoot in September.

Read: Fans Get A Closer Look At Pregnant Model Gigi Hadid's Baby Bump During Instagram Session

Also read: Johnny Depp's Former Estate Manager Found Star's Severed Fingertip, Court Hears

Scroll below for more news and updates from entertainment and lifestyle world.

There have been multiple reports claiming that actor and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen will be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, Rajeev has quashed all such reports and took to his Instagram stories to put the rumours to rest for once and for all.

Read: Not In Bigg Boss 14 'Loud and Clear,' Says Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev

Rhea Chakraborty took to social media and shared that she would want the government to initiate a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read: I’m Sushant Singh Rajput's Girlfriend, Please Initiate CBI Enquiry, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Akshay Kumar's peppy track Bala from Housefull 4 has got new fans in David Warner's daughters. The adorable kids have come up with their own version of the dance.

Read: You Can't Take Eyes Off David Warner's Adorable Daughters Dancing to Akshay Kumar's Bala Song

Netflix has unveiled a bouquet of 17 originals that has projects like Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Bombay Begums. Will this move bring success to the streaming app?

Read: With 17 Originals Lined Up, Netflix All Set To Take On Disney+ Hotstar In India

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the 'toxicity and harassment' she has been facing online after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read: 'Enough Is Enough': Rhea Chakraborty Stands Up Against Online Harassment Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.