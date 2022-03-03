Rhea Chakraborty Says 'Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Sparkle' As She Shines Bright In Silver Outfit

Over a period of time, Rhea Chakraborty has become active on social media. The actress often drops her jaw-dropping gorgeous pictures. Once again she is ruling hearts with her latest picture.

On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing in a silver lehenga. She accessorised her look with a diamond choker. What added charm to Rhea’s look was her nude make-up. The picture has once again proved that Rhea Chakraborty can slay any outfit with her style. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of the post that read, “Don’t let anyone dim your sparkle, shine on regardless."

The comment section of Rhea’s post is flooded with fans appreciating her look and the caption. “Shining star ❤️❤️🙌🙌. Keep shining and smiling always," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Looking stunning Rhea."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Interestingly, this comes days after the actress dropped a video of herself doing a voice recording and mentioned that she has returned to work after two long years. “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. Never give up," Rhea wrote.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. While Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment, his family had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. She had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB.

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty also attended the wedding of her friends Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Khan. The wedding ceremony took place in Khandala and Rhea dropped several pictures from Shibani-Farhan’s bid day on social media.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rummy Jafry’s film Chehre, which was released in 2021 and was shot in 2019-2020. The film also starred actors Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

