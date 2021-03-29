Rhea Chakraborty Says 'Love Is Power' As She Posts Pic With 'Saand Ki Aankh' Producer

Rhea Chakraborty made a rare social media post on Sunday, where she talked about the power of love alongside a picture. The photo features Rhea caught in a candid moment with her friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, who is the producer of Saand Ki Aankh. The two are seen trying to make a heart with their hands. Quoting Rober Fulghum, Chakraborty wrote, “‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief.'" Nidhi, in response to the post, dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Rhea Chakraborty found herself in the middle of a storm when she was arrested last September by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend. Chakraborty was subjected to a scathing social media trial — from death threats to constant vilification of her family — which many of her colleagues from the industry also criticised.

She is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming thriller “Chehre”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. When the film’s release date was revealed in February, the makers had avoided naming Rhea Chakraborty in the promotional materials, with the actor not even being tagged by any of the cast members during the announcement.