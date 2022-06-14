Rhea Chakraborty joined fans in remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. The actress shared never-before-seen pictures with the Raabta actor and remembered him. For the unversed, Rhea and Sushant were dating before his sudden demise. The actress was accused of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of late actor’s money by SSR’s family after his death.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared pictures from one of the couple’s trips and a few romantic moments they shared when they were dating. In one picture, Rhea was seen giving Sushant a kiss while in another, Sushant was carrying Rhea in her arms.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Miss you every day …”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai home. While Mumbai Police had said that his death was a case of suicide, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stepped in to probe his death. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) also got involved in the investigation, looking into the money laundering and drugs-related angle in the case.

Rhea spent close to a month in jail. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending 28 days in jail. Rhea was arrested along with her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested over the allegations of arranging drugs for the late 34-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a picture of Sushant and penned an emotional note. “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she wrote.

