Rhea Chakraborty Shares Encouraging Message on Instagram, Says 'Rise and Shine'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a message of hope and encouragement with her fans and followers. She shared a selfie on her Instagram stories dressed in a black top with floral embroidery and hoop earrings. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Rise and shine", as the caption.

Rhea completed her look with minimal makeup, and kept her hair open.

A couple of days back, she had shared another inspirational, yet cryptic note on her Instagram stories. The actress talked about ‘weathering a storm’ and learning ‘to fly’ in her notes. Rhea had written, “And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn."

Recently, on the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea, who was in a relationship with the actor, penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.

“A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love. Bebu and putput forever (sic)."

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the film Chehre starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.

