Rhea Chakraborty Shares Helpline Number for Expecting Mothers Requiring Healthcare

Social media has emerged as one of the platforms where several people are posting SOS messages and receiving help in return, as the pandemic wrecks havoc in the country. Many actors and public figures have stepped in to share Covid-19 resources in these distressing times. On Saturday, actress Rhea Chakraborty also reached out to her 2.6 million followers and shared an helpline number for pregnant women.

The 28-year-old actress shared the WhatsApp helpline number that was put out by the National Commission for Women. In her earlier Instagram stories, the actress has shared several Covid related resources that are required by several patients who are struggling to find basic medical services like an ambulance, oxygen cylinders, nebuliser, and medicines.

Rhea captioned the NCW post on her latest Instagram story and wrote that the helpline number is for all expectant mothers, who can reach out to the government organisation if they are facing any trouble.

Not just Rhea, many other Bollywood actors such as Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan also shared the helpline number on their Instagram stories.

Kartik took to his Instagram Story and wrote that any expectant mother from across the country who is facing difficulty in accessing medical aid can write an email to NCW at helpatncw@gmail.com or WhatsApp them for assistance. A similar message was shared by Kriti on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in crime thriller, Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza andDhritiman Chatterjee. The trailer of Chehre was released in March and was scheduled to release on April 30.However, considering the sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the makers of the movie have decided to hold its release for now.

