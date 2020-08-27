Rhea Chakraborty Shares Video of Father Indrajit, Writes 'There is Threat to My and Family’s Life'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday took to Instagram to share a video from her building compound. In the video, shot from a window from an upper floor of the building, her father Indrajit Chakraborty is seen trying to enter the premises as he is hounded by a number of media persons. In the caption, the actress penned a lengthy post alleging threat to her and the lives of other family members and requested protection from Mumbai Police.

She wrote: "This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou (sic)."

Meanwhile, KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

"Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip.

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant's death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Sushant's death.