Rhea Chakraborty Slams Trolls for Linking Her with Mahesh Bhatt

Days after being brutally trolled for sharing ‘intimate’ pictures with Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday posted another image with the veteran filmmaker to shut down trolls.In the photo, the 26-year-old is wearing a peach-colored salwar kameez and looking into the camera as Bhatt rests his head on her shoulder. Slamming all the people who wrote her hateful comments, linking her romantically with Bhatt, she captioned the image, “तू कौन हैं, तेरा नाम हैं क्या? सीता भी यहाँ बदनाम हुई! (Tu kaun hain, Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui!) If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds, which comes out of their depraved souls, then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Hey guys, don't you know you see the world AS YOU ARE, not AS IT IS!”Notably, Rhea had posted a series of images on Thursday to mark Bhatt’s 70th birthday. In two of them, he is lying on her shoulder with eyes closed. In one, he is holding her closely.“Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤,” Rhea had captioned the images.On the professional front, Rhea will soon be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. Bhatt, meanwhile, has announced his return to direction with Sadak 2, which will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in important roles.