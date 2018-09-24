English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rhea Chakraborty Slams Trolls for Linking Her with Mahesh Bhatt
Actor Rhea Chakraborty gives it back to trolls for romantically associating her with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
On the professional front, Rhea will soon be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. (Image: Instagram/Rhea Chakraborty)
Loading...
Days after being brutally trolled for sharing ‘intimate’ pictures with Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday posted another image with the veteran filmmaker to shut down trolls.
In the photo, the 26-year-old is wearing a peach-colored salwar kameez and looking into the camera as Bhatt rests his head on her shoulder. Slamming all the people who wrote her hateful comments, linking her romantically with Bhatt, she captioned the image, “तू कौन हैं, तेरा नाम हैं क्या? सीता भी यहाँ बदनाम हुई! (Tu kaun hain, Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui!) If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds, which comes out of their depraved souls, then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Hey guys, don't you know you see the world AS YOU ARE, not AS IT IS!”
Notably, Rhea had posted a series of images on Thursday to mark Bhatt’s 70th birthday. In two of them, he is lying on her shoulder with eyes closed. In one, he is holding her closely.
“Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤,” Rhea had captioned the images.
On the professional front, Rhea will soon be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. Bhatt, meanwhile, has announced his return to direction with Sadak 2, which will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in important roles.
In the photo, the 26-year-old is wearing a peach-colored salwar kameez and looking into the camera as Bhatt rests his head on her shoulder. Slamming all the people who wrote her hateful comments, linking her romantically with Bhatt, she captioned the image, “तू कौन हैं, तेरा नाम हैं क्या? सीता भी यहाँ बदनाम हुई! (Tu kaun hain, Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui!) If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds, which comes out of their depraved souls, then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Hey guys, don't you know you see the world AS YOU ARE, not AS IT IS!”
View this post on Instagram
"तू कौन हैं , तेरा नाम हैं क्या ? सीता भी यहाँ बदनाम हुई ! " "Tu kaun hain , Tera naam hain kya ? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui !" If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds , which comes out of their depraved souls , then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus . Hey guys , don't you know you see the world AS YOU ARE , not AS IT IS ! Ps - 📸 @suhritadas
Notably, Rhea had posted a series of images on Thursday to mark Bhatt’s 70th birthday. In two of them, he is lying on her shoulder with eyes closed. In one, he is holding her closely.
“Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤,” Rhea had captioned the images.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤️ 📸 credits - @suhritadas @poojab1972 🙏💕
On the professional front, Rhea will soon be seen in Mukesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. Bhatt, meanwhile, has announced his return to direction with Sadak 2, which will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in important roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...