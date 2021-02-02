Rhea Chakraborty Snapped at the Gym. Is She Prepping for Her Bollywood Comeback?

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were spotted at the gym in Mumbai recently. Both were wearing breathing masks and did not pose for the photographers. However Showik did give a thumbs up to the camerapersons as he walked out ahead of his sister.

While Rhea has been mired in a drugs case which is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), director Rumi Jaffery had earlier confirmed that she will be making her comeback to films in 2021.

Talking to SpotboyE Jaffery had shared about Rhea, “It (2020) has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

He added, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.” He reportedly also assured that the film industry would welcome her 'with open arms.' Now, Rhea being spotted at the gym has made us think if she is preparing for her comeback film.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 8 on 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik was also arrested by NCB on September 4 and granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.