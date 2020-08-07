Rhea Spoke to Shruti Modi, Mahesh Bhatt Multiple Times In Last 6 Months, Suggest Call Records

Rhea Chakraborty made around 800 calls to Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi in the last six months, suggest the actress' call records, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18.

The call records also suggested that Rhea was in constant touch with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, with whom she spoke at least more than 300 times in the last six months. The other big name includes director Mahesh Bhatt who spoke to her multiple times in the last six months.

Rhea, along with her brother Showik, is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant's death. Shruti has also reached the ED office to record her statement.

The CBI on Thursday took over investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, officials said Thursday.

While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Sushant, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The Patna police had filed the FIR under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft, and criminal intimidation which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe.