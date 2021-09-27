Rhea Chakraborty to Appear On Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 15?

Rhea Chakraborty, in the news till recently for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was spotted at an Andheri studio on Monday, sparking speculation that she may appear on Bigg Boss 15, the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The buzz around Rhea’s appearance on the popular reality show gained momentum after Tejaswi Prakash, who is going to be one of the housemates and Dalljiet Kaur, a former Bigg Boss contestant, were spotted at the same studio on Monday.

It was not clear if Rhea will be a housemate or she will perform on the opening night of the show on Saturday or was it just a coincidence that she was at the studio at the same time as Prakash and Kaur, who may perform in the first episode.

The 15th season of reality show Bigg Boss is all set to kick off on October 2 and the buzz around featuring celebrities is at an all-time high. While some names like Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht and Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed already, the full list of contestants for the season is yet to be revealed. From Karan Kundrra to Nidhi Bhanushali, several celebrity names have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the show this year.

As per reports, Tejasswi Prakash will be participating in the reality show. She has been part of popular TV shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and was recently seen attempting comedy in Zee Comedy Show.

Dalljiet Kaur, primarily known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, was a participant in Bigg Boss 13, but was eliminated in the first week.

